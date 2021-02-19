 Skip to main content
Pima County to get 4,600 more COVID-19 vaccine doses for second shots
editor's pick alert top story

State officials on Friday notified Pima County that it would have access to 4,600 more COVID-19 vaccine shots, but it will not be enough to cover all the appointments postponed due to an interruption in supply.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star / File

Pima County will receive an additional 4,600 shots for next week, which means many of the second shot appointments that were at risk of being postponed will remain scheduled.

However, about 450 second doses, or 9% of those scheduled, will still be postponed, and no new appointments for first doses are being taken at this time. 

This increase announced today brings the total amount of vaccine to be received next week to 17,100 doses, and follows officials with the county's Health Department postponing 2,100 appointments today after vaccine shortages became dire. 

The county may also cancel some already-scheduled first-dose appointments next week. The emphasis will be on getting second doses to people who are scheduled to receive them.

Severe weather conditions in other parts of the country are causing delays in vaccine shipments and deliveries.

People will be notified over the weekend if their appointment has been postponed. 

Contact reporter Patty Machelor at 806-7754 or pmachelor@tucson.com

Concerned about COVID-19?

