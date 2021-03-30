Pima County to keep mask mandate despite governor's order rescinding local decisions

“The same kinds of mitigation measures that allow us to prevent transmission for the normal, garden-variety of COVID are going to be the same ones that allow us to prevent transmission with these potentially more infectious, more transmissible variants,” he said.

Although the governor’s executive order prevents local jurisdictions from enforcing mask mandates, Garcia contends various Arizona statutes give counties the authority to regulate public health by adopting their own provisions. The exact legal arguments the county attorney provided are covered by attorney-client privilege.

However, the county said the arguments reflect those made in the lawsuit the county faced for its mandatory curfew imposed in December. The Pima County Superior Court ordered the county to stop enforcing the curfew.

While he acknowledged the legal arguments are similar to the court case ruled against the county's favor, Garcia believes the county stands “on solid ground” when it comes to continuing the mask mandate and is ready for any legal challenges.