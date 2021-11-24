Pima County to pursue lawsuit against city of Tucson over differential water rates

Pima County supervisors have approved filing a lawsuit against Tucson over the city's plans to charge residents in unincorporated areas higher rates for water.

Supervisors voted 3-2 during a special meeting Wednesday to direct staff to use outside counsel to prepare the lawsuit. Supervisors Adelita Grijalva and Matt Heinz voted against the motion to sue.

An earlier motion to seek a second opinion from an outside counsel on the differential water rates was not approved since the vote ended in a 2-2 tie.

Supervisor Rex Scott said the county has tried to reach an amicable agreement with the city over its plans to charge differential water rates, but the city has not responded to the county.

Scott said the board has a duty to "advocate for people we represent." He said the city is wrong to now charge some customers in the county higher water rates than others.

"It's wrong for city officials to decide to try to justify their decision after the fact because their lawyers told them to cover their tracks by doing a cost of service study," Scott said. "They compounded that wrong by only using data from that study that corroborated their actions while ignoring other data."