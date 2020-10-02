Pima County to resume some services, open rooms at 9 community centers

Pima County is set to re-open selected computer labs, meeting rooms and limited outdoor activities at nine of its community centers, officials announced Friday.

The county's Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation programs will start up Monday, Oct. 5, with the use of computer labs and meeting rooms. Limited outdoor activities will begin the week of Oct. 19, officials said.

"We think it's important to bring back some of these programs and services, particularly in more remote areas of our community where internet service is limited," said Kelly Cheeseman, program manager of the county's Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation.

All meal services will continue to exclude sit-down meals. Curbside pick-up of meals will continue at the centers.

Centers slated to restart activities are Ajo, Arivaca, Catalina, Drexel, Flowing Wells, Littletown, Mount Lemmon, Picture Rocks and Robles Ranch.

COVID-19 precautions will be in place for the use of computers and meeting rooms. The precautions include advanced reservations, limited workstation availability, temperature screenings of all staff and patrons and mandatory masks.