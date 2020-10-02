Pima County to resume some services, open rooms at 9 community centers

Pima County is set to re-open selected computer labs, meeting rooms and limited outdoor activities at nine of its community centers, officials announced Friday.
The county's Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation programs will start up Monday, Oct. 5, with the use of computer labs and meeting rooms. Limited outdoor activities will begin the week of Oct. 19, officials said.
"We think it's important to bring back some of these programs and services, particularly in more remote areas of our community where internet service is limited," said Kelly Cheeseman, program manager of the county's Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation.
All meal services will continue to exclude sit-down meals. Curbside pick-up of meals will continue at the centers.
Centers slated to restart activities are Ajo, Arivaca, Catalina, Drexel, Flowing Wells, Littletown, Mount Lemmon, Picture Rocks and Robles Ranch.
COVID-19 precautions will be in place for the use of computers and meeting rooms. The precautions include advanced reservations, limited workstation availability, temperature screenings of all staff and patrons and mandatory masks.
Those using the center for meetings must limit attendance to 10 or less, and the meeting rooms will not be allowed for birthday parties or personal use, said officials. Frequent sanitation will be conducted at the centers.
Staff at the centers are creating ways to conduct safe activities, and are considering drive-in bingo where players will remain in their cars and use disposable cards.
Pre-school story times are being considered at nearby parks, and physical activities for teens include cornhole tossing or kickball, which both can be done with social distancing.
Cheeseman said the county will consider additional offerings later "depending on the status of the pandemic."
For more information about the centers that will have limited activities, call 724-5000 or go to www.pima.gov/nrpr
The county maintains 49 parks, 25 trailheads, 13 community centers, nine pools and seven dog parks. It also operates six shooting, archery and clay target ranges, five BMX/Skate Parks, the Loop, three equestrian arenas and hundreds of miles of trails for recreational activities.
Contact reporter Carmen Duarte at cduarte@tucson.com or 573-4104. On Twitter: @cduartestar
