Pima County to see a significant drop in COVID vaccines from the state next week

Mike Collier, a volunteer doctor with the Medical Reserve Corps, administers a coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine while working his shift in the drive-thru vaccination program at the Tucson Medical Center, on Jan. 8, 2021.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Pima County will receive only 17,850 doses of COVID-19 vaccine next week instead of the 29,000 doses it has been averaging each week from the state.
In a letter from County Supervisor Sharon Bronson to U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, Bronson said the following:
"We had hoped for an increasing vaccination supply as in the past we typically received 12,500 vaccines per week. This number had increased over the last two weeks to 29,850 vaccines, consistent with our increased vaccine delivery infrastructure as well as our priority population; however, this week we have been notified by the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) that our allocation has now decreased to 17,850."
Bronson said Pima County was notified by the state's Department of Health Services about this change Thursday, Feb. 4.
"We have the vaccination infrastructure to significantly exceed this amount," she said.
The Arizona Daily Star has asked ADHS and Gov. Doug Ducey's office if this decrease is related to the opening of a second statewide site and will update this report when they respond.
COVID-19 vaccinations, PIma County, Hacienda at the Canyon
Resident Victor Braun laughs with a CVS Pharmacy health care worker after getting his first dose of the Moderna COVID vaccine at Hacienda at the Canyon, Tucson, Ariz., January 27, 2021. The facility's residents and staff were part of a two day vaccination program in conjunction with CVS Pharmacy and monitored by the in-house personnel from TMCOne clinic.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
COVID-19 vaccinations, PIma County, Hacienda at the Canyon
A health care worker with CVS Pharmacy preloads a syringe with the first dose of the Moderna COVID vaccine at Hacienda at the Canyon, Tucson, Ariz., January 27, 2021. The facility's residents and staff were part of a two day vaccination program in conjunction with CVS and monitored by the in-house personnel from TMCOne clinic.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
COVID-19 vaccinations, PIma County, Hacienda at the Canyon
Gordon Starr quickly gets his first dose of the Moderna COVID vaccine at Hacienda at the Canyon, Tucson, Ariz., January 27, 2021. Starr was among the facility's residents and staff taking part in a two day vaccination program in conjunction with CVS Pharmacy and monitored by the in-house personnel from TMCOne clinic.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
COVID-19 vaccinations, PIma County, Hacienda at the Canyon
Nurse Jose Cruz helps member Nelda Clark get her next appointment photographed and stored in her phone after she got her first dose of the Moderna COVID vaccine at Hacienda at the Canyon, Tucson, Ariz., January 27, 2021. The facility's residents and staff were part of a two day vaccination program in conjunction with CVS Pharmacy and monitored by the in-house personnel from TMCOne clinic.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
COVID-19 vaccinations, PIma County, Hacienda at the Canyon
James Sugg gets his first dose of the Moderna COVID vaccine at Hacienda at the Canyon, Tucson, Ariz., January 27, 2021. Shannon Ruedlinger, executive director of the facility said that 250 doses were scheduled to be administered to staff and residents there during their two day vaccination program.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
COVID-19 vaccinations, PIma County, Hacienda at the Canyon
Member Terrence Carden get his first dose of the Moderna COVID vaccine on the second day of a two program at Hacienda at the Canyon, Tucson, Ariz., January 27, 2021. Shannon Ruedlinger, executive director of the facility said that 250 doses were scheduled to be administered to staff and residents there during their two day vaccination program.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
COVID-19 vaccinations, PIma County, Hacienda at the Canyon
Constance Jill Hofer gets her first dose of the Moderna COVID vaccine at Hacienda at the Canyon, Tucson, Ariz., January 27, 2021. Shannon Ruedlinger, executive director of the facility said that 250 doses were scheduled to be administered to staff and residents there during their two day vaccination program. Vaccinations were administered in conjunction with CVS and members monitored by the facility's in-house TMCOne nurses.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
COVID-19 vaccinations, PIma County, Hacienda at the Canyon
Annell Johnson gets her first dose of the Moderna COVID vaccine at Hacienda at the Canyon, Tucson, Ariz., January 27, 2021. The facility's residents and staff were part of a two day vaccination program in conjunction with CVS Pharmacy and monitored by the in-house personnel from TMCOne clinic.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
COVID-19 vaccinations, Pima County
Clifford Daigler, registered nurse, receives a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Tucson Medical Center, 5301 E. Grant Rd., in Tucson, Ariz. on Dec. 17, 2020. Banner-University Medical Center and Tucson Medical Center began administering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines to healthcare workers in Pima County. TMC administered 1,100 total vaccines between their two clinic sites in the first day of vaccinations, said Claudia Koreny, director of pharmacy for TMC.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
COVID-19 vaccinations, Pima County
Needles containing the Moderna vaccine in the Tucson Medical Center drive-thru tent at, on Jan. 5, 2021.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
COVID-19 vaccinations, Pima County
Ann Boice receives the Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine during the administration vaccination to members of the public who meet the 1B priority eligibility of at Tucson Medical Center's Marshal Center, on Jan. 15, 2021.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
COVID-19 vaccinations, Pima County
Annie Waits, a volunteer nurse and vaccinator, administers the Moderna vaccine to a patient in the drive-thru program at the Tucson Medical Center, on Jan. 5, 2021.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
COVID-19 vaccinations, Pima County
Steve Patalsky, left, associate director of pediatric bone-marrow transplant, goes over information about the COVID-19 vaccine with Sayea Jenabzadeh, nurse anesthetist, inside the COVID-19 vaccine observation stage at Banner-University Medicine North, 3838 N. Campbell Ave., in Tucson, Ariz. on Dec. 17, 2020. The first round of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines were given to healthcare workers at Banner-University Medical Center and Tucson Medical Center.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
COVID-19 vaccinations, Pima County
Amy Lopez, left, registered nurse in peri-operative service, and her husband Dr. Mike Lopez, anesthesiologist, talk while waiting for their 15 minutes observation period after receiving their COVID-19 vaccine at Tucson Medical Center, 5301 E. Grant Rd., in Tucson, Ariz. on Dec. 17, 2020. The first round of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines are given in Pima County to healthcare workers at Banner-University Medical Center and Tucson Medical Center. "It felt like a normal shot," said Amy Lopez. When asked if they were nervous, Dr. Mike Lopez answered "I was ready to be patient one."
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
COVID-19 vaccinations, Pima County
Samantha Penn, pharmacist, waits in line with other healthcare workers while people get checked-in for their COVID-19 vaccination appointments at Tucson Medical Center, 5301 E. Grant Rd., in Tucson, Ariz. on Dec. 17, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
COVID-19 vaccinations, Pima County
After receiving the second Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Pima County, Melissa Zukowski, medical director of emergency department at Banner-University Medicine Tucson, gives a thumbs-ups to her daughter Sophia Smallwood, left, at Banner-University Medicine North, 3838 N. Campbell Ave., in Tucson, Ariz. on Dec. 17, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
COVID-19 vaccinations, Pima County
Leticia Riesgo, a City of Tucson employee, helps check people into the vaccination clinic for Phase 1B.1.b Prioritized Essential Workers at the Tucson Convention Center, on Jan. 21, 2021. The TCC clinic administered 686 out of a projected 600 vaccines on Jan. 20. They were over 300 vaccinations at midday on Jan. 21.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
COVID-19 vaccinations, Pima County
A person walks past a sign for the vaccination clinic for Phase 1B.1.b Prioritized Essential Workers at the Tucson Convention Center, on Jan. 21, 2021.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
COVID-19 vaccinations, Pima County
Iris Delfakis, oncology nurse navigator for the Arizona Cancer Center, looks to other nurses as she waits to receive a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from nurse Cristina Torres.
at Banner-University Medicine North, 3838 N. Campbell Ave., in Tucson, Ariz. on Dec. 17, 2020. The first round of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines are given in Pima County went to healthcare workers at Banner-University Medical Center and Tucson Medical Center.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
COVID-19 vaccinations, Pima County
Tucson Police Officer Roman Acosta is administered the Moderna vaccine at a Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine clinic at the Tucson Convention Center located at 260 S. Church Ave., on Jan. 15, 2021.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
COVID-19 vaccinations, Pima County
Tal Caspi, a volunteer, answers questions for members of the public before they receive their first vaccine shot for the coronavirus at the Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way in Tucson, Ariz., on January 18, 2021. Members of the public who fall into the Phase 1B group are eligible for the vaccine at this time. Phase 1B includes people over 75 years old, educators and first responders.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
COVID-19 vaccinations, Pima County
Tom Woythal, 85, and his wife, Elizabeth, 82, wait for their opportunity to receive a vaccination shot for the coronavirus at the Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way in Tucson, Ariz., on January 18, 2021. Woythal says he had been waiting 55 minutes but was happy to wait. Members of the public who fall into the Phase 1B group are eligible for the vaccine at this time. Phase 1B includes people over 75 years old, educators and first responders.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
COVID-19 vaccinations, Pima County
A patient looks over paperwork while waiting 15 minutes after receiving the Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine at Tucson Medical Center's Marshal Center, on Jan. 15, 2021.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
COVID-19 vaccinations, Pima County
Tucson Police Department Chief Chris Magnus receives the Moderna vaccine at a Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine clinic at the Tucson Convention Center located at 260 S. Church Ave., on Jan. 15, 2021.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
COVID-19 vaccinations, Pima County
People wait in the to be given the Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine as members of the public who meet the 1B priority eligibility are now being allowed to receive the vaccination at Tucson Medical Center's Marshal Center, on Jan. 15, 2021.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
COVID-19 vaccinations, Pima County
People eligible for the 1B phase of Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination stand in line outside the Tucson Medical Center's Marshal Center to receive the shot, on Jan. 15, 2021.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
COVID-19 vaccinations, Pima County
A pharmacist prepares a Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine to be administered to members of the public who meet the 1B priority eligibility of at Tucson Medical Center's Marshal Center, on Jan. 15, 2021.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
COVID-19 vaccinations, Pima County
Sgt. Michael Moseley receives the Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine during the administration of the vaccination to members of the public who meet the 1B priority eligibility of at Tucson Medical Center's Marshal Center, on Jan. 15, 2021.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
COVID-19 vaccinations, Pima County
People eligible for the 1B phase of Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination stand in line outside the Tucson Medical Center's Marshal Center to receive the shot, on Jan. 15, 2021.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
COVID-19 vaccinations, Pima County
Pharmacists prepare Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccinations to be administered to members of the public who meet the 1B priority eligibility of at Tucson Medical Center's Marshal Center, on Jan. 15, 2021.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
COVID-19 vaccinations, Pima County
Mike Collier, a volunteer doctor with the Medical Reserve Corps, administers a Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine while working his shift in the drive-thru vaccination program at the Tucson Medical Center, on Jan. 8, 2021.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
COVID-19 vaccinations, Pima County
“We thought this would be a more efficient and timely process,” says Arizona AARP director Dana Kennedy. “Did they overpromise?”
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
COVID-19 vaccinations, Pima County
Pharmacist Keith Boesen (right) drops off needles containing the Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine at the station of Mike Collier (left), a volunteer doctor with the Medical Reserve Corps, during the drive-thru vaccination program at the Tucson Medical Center, on Jan. 8, 2021.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
