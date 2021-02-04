 Skip to main content
Pima County to see a significant drop in COVID vaccines from the state next week
Mike Collier, a volunteer doctor with the Medical Reserve Corps, administers a coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine while working his shift in the drive-thru vaccination program at the Tucson Medical Center, on Jan. 8, 2021.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

Pima County will receive only 17,850 doses of COVID-19 vaccine next week instead of the 29,000 doses it has been averaging each week from the state. 

In a letter from County Supervisor Sharon Bronson to U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, Bronson said the following: 

"We had hoped for an increasing vaccination supply as in the past we typically received 12,500 vaccines per week. This number had increased over the last two weeks to 29,850 vaccines, consistent with our increased vaccine delivery infrastructure as well as our priority population; however, this week we have been notified by the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) that our allocation has now decreased to 17,850."

Bronson said Pima County was notified by the state's Department of Health Services about this change Thursday, Feb. 4. 

"We have the vaccination infrastructure to significantly exceed this amount," she said.

The Arizona Daily Star has asked ADHS and Gov. Doug Ducey's office if this decrease is related to the opening of a second statewide site and will update this report when they respond. 

Contact reporter Patty Machelor at 806-7754 or pmachelor@tucson.com

