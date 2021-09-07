Pima County to spend $2M to house asylum seekers with COVID at Tucson hotel

In response, Supervisor Rex Scott read from a memo written by Dr. Theresa Cullen, the Health Department's public health director, that explained the program would limit COVID-19 exposure by keeping infected individuals out of settings where transmission is more likely.

Scott also reiterated that the program was not being funded by the Pima County general fund, but with federal COVID-relief dollars.

“If we were not using these federal funds to house asylum seekers who may be infected with COVID-19 in these special accommodations, they would be in congregate settings where they would be more likely to spread the virus,” said Scott in an interview.

Before the action was approved, Christy closed the discussion by stating that the funds are still coming from taxpayer dollars.

The $2,008,000 contract will be awarded to Jot Properties LLC., a company that owns a Red Roof Inn located near Tucson International Airport where qualifying asylum seekers will be housed.

The contract said the entire hotel, 117 rooms, will be made available to house immigrants and will not rent rooms to the general public during the period of the contract. The hotel will provide housekeeping services and deep cleaning of rooms during the contract period.