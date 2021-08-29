Pima County, Tucson schools struggle to notify students, staff about need to quarantine

The Pima County Health Department is struggling to quickly let students and staff know when they’ve been exposed to COVID-19 in school and need to quarantine, with only about a 40% response rate to notification calls, which means some exposed students come to campus when they should be in quarantine.

Schools work closely with the health department to identify students and staff who may have been exposed to COVID-19 and need to quarantine, but school districts aren’t all handling this process the same way.

Some districts, like Amphitheater Public Schools, report positive cases and give seating charts and contact information to the health department and then wait for health officials to tell the district who are close contacts. The delay leads to some people who were exposed and should have been asked to quarantine coming to school.

The Tucson Unified School District has also been relying on the health department to do contact tracing, which has led to a few instances of exposed students coming into school, but the schools contacted the parents and sent them home, said spokeswoman Leslie Lenhart.

Other school districts, like Vail and Marana, figure out who is a close contact themselves and let those people know that county health officials will be contacting them and they may need to quarantine.