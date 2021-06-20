Pima County, Tucson set to adopt final budgets for fiscal year 2022

However, the sheriff’s department is budgeted to receive $2.1 million for body-worn cameras for every deputy and corrections officer. The money will also fund new Tasers, “because the other Tasers could be confused with a weapon,” Huckelberry said.

He said the supervisors “will take a very active role in what we call governance of the sheriff's department from the perspective of public disclosure, public transparency of what's occurring. Body-worn cameras are one component of transparency.”

The sheriff’s department is also set to get $3.8 million in technical support in the form of wages, benefits and operations funding for information technology.

"Structurally balanced" budget

Funds are also dedicated to transportation improvements in fiscal year 2022. Ortega said the city has $14 million earmarked for road improvements above the traditional amount taken from the city’s highway user revenue fund. The county’s budget has $84 million dedicated to improving unincorporated roads.

Overall, Ortega said the city’s budget is structurally sound, not only for the next fiscal year, but the years to come.