Pima County WIC program to help families amid coronavirus pandemic

Pima County’s WIC program is helping local families amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Women, Infants and Children Program, offered through the Pima County Health Department, provides healthy food, nutrition tips, breastfeeding support and helps guide families toward other resources in the community.

"The layoffs and business closures that have accompanied the COVID-19 pandemic likely means more people are WIC-eligible," a press release from Pima County says.

WIC can help families with children up to five years old, in addition to women who are pregnant or breastfeeding. Women whose pregnancy ended less than six months ago can also get assistance.

Other factors for eligibility include: Receiving AHCCCS and SNAP benefits, earning less than 185 percent of poverty guidelines, and fostering children.

The program is discouraging in-person visit to their clinics, but can provide services over the phone, including pre-screening applicants.

"We’re here to help people meet the nutritional needs for their family," program manager Jennifer Chancay said in a news release. "This is a difficult and scary time for many people. If you’re in need, or suddenly have a change in your family’s financial situation, please call us. We often have same-day appointments, and can get you quickly on the path for some relief."

Anyone seeking more information can call 724-7777 in Pima County or the statewide line: 800-252-5942.