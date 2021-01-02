Pima County working on plan to vaccinate older residents, but shots likely still weeks away

Cullen said PCOA, an agency that advocates for older adults and their families, is helping the health department with data from the U.S. Census about seniors living in the county.

W. Mark Clark, president and chief executive officer of PCOA, said the 2019 Census data shows there are 1,047,209 seniors living in Pima County. He said 212,596 are age 65 and older, which is 20.3% of the population. There are 93,000 adults, or 8.8% of the population, age 75 and older. However, not all are living at home.

“We have been talking with health department staff for a couple of weeks about homebound older adults who have meals delivered to them, and those living in adult complexes and other housing,” Clark said. He said PCOA is advocating for homebound older adults to also receive priority when it comes to the coronavirus vaccinations.

“We are working with the county so they can identify those folks and pass on the information to those doing the vaccinations, so they know where the people are and how the process will work,” said Clark. He said he hopes a strategy will be developed so health care teams can administer the vaccine to those who cannot or have a difficult time leaving their home.