Pima County's first FEMA-run mobile vaccine sites open

The first federally run mobile vaccination sites in Pima County opened Monday morning, launching a nearly two month-long initiative to bring vaccines to hard-to-reach communities with help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The first two sites at Pima Community College Desert Vista, 5901 S. Calle Santa Cruz, and Pima Community College West, 2202 W. Anklam Road, will run from Monday to Wednesday, May 3-5, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The mobile vaccine clinics operate concurrently at two locations for three days before moving onto a new site.

The FEMA sites have 250 doses of both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available each day. Walk-up shots are available for those 18 and older with no registration or ID card needed.

For those who receive the two-dose Moderna vaccine, the sites will return 28 days later to provide second shots.

As the mobile points of distribution, or PODs, are geared toward historically underserved communities, locations are chosen based on census tract data that shows areas with the highest social vulnerability.

Pima County Supervisor Adelita Grijalva attended the opening of the Desert Vista campus POD to advocate for vaccinations within the district she represents.