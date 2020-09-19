Pima County's September spike in coronavirus cases grows as UA antigen test results added

The long-anticipated addition of antigen tests to the state’s health department database shows new cases of the coronavirus were significantly higher in early September after University of Arizona students returned to Tucson.

New cases added to the Arizona Department of Health Services dashboard were higher than usual this week because of the addition of the back-filled antigen tests, according to a blog post from Dr. Cara Christ, the state’s health director. Both UA and Arizona State University have leaned heavily on the tests to determine the scope of campus outbreaks .

The “bolus” of the antigen tests — about 85% — that were added to the database for Pima County came from the UA, said Dr. Francisco Garcia, Pima County’s chief medical officer.

The updated totals show that 852 cases of the coronavirus were detected during the week that ended Sept. 5, representing a 55% increase from the week prior — the highest week-to-week jump since mid-June, shortly before the county implemented a mask requirement. New cases totaled 1,049 during the week that ended Sept. 12, the highest weekly total since late-July.

The UA, in conjunction with the health department, announced a 14-day recommended quarantine for a large subset of students both on-and-off campus this week. The school has announced 2,031 total positives through antigen and antibody tests since July 31, including 1,319 from Sept. 9 to Sept. 18, the last day of updates.