Pima JTED to hold program showcase for prospective students

Pima JTED is scheduled to host its Central Campus Program Showcase for prospective students and their families next month.

The event will take place at the JTED Innovative Learning Center at 3300 S. Park Avenue on Saturday, Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pima JTED is a public school district that offers career and technical education programs, through which students can earn state licenses and industry certifications for employment and Pima Community College credits.

Students without a high school diploma and under the age of 22 who reside within the boundaries of one of Pima JTED’s school districts are eligible to attend one or more of the district’s Central Campus programs for free.

Registration for Pima JTED programs will open online at www.pimajted.org on Jan. 18.

Editor's note: Do you have education-related news about awards, events, programs and other activities that you would like to publicize? Please email the information to glara@tucson.com

Contact reporter Genesis Lara at glara@tucson.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.