 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pima JTED to hold program showcase for prospective students

Pima JTED to hold program showcase for prospective students

Education news logo

Pima JTED is scheduled to host its Central Campus Program Showcase for prospective students and their families next month.

The event will take place at the JTED Innovative Learning Center at 3300 S. Park Avenue on Saturday, Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pima JTED is a public school district that offers career and technical education programs, through which students can earn state licenses and industry certifications for employment and Pima Community College credits.

Students without a high school diploma and under the age of 22 who reside within the boundaries of one of Pima JTED’s school districts are eligible to attend one or more of the district’s Central Campus programs for free.

Registration for Pima JTED programs will open online at www.pimajted.org on Jan. 18.

Editor's note: Do you have education-related news about awards, events, programs and other activities that you would like to publicize? Please email the information to glara@tucson.com

Contact reporter Genesis Lara at glara@tucson.com

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Taliban bans women from traveling alone for more than 45 miles without male relative

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News