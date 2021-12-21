Plan for Arizona's new congressional districts: 4 Republican, 3 Democratic, 2 "competitive"

Everything to the east is in CD6, the one that, depending on whose calculus you use, is either politically competitive or leaning Republican.

It was Republican David Mehl who pushed to keep that line as far to the east as possible. Mehl said he was ensuring that CD7 included not just downtown Tucson and the University of Arizona but also neighborhoods he said had a strong university connection, saying that even UA President Robert Robbins lives east of the campus.

That didn't impress Lerner, who said Michael Crow, president of Arizona State University, lives nowhere near the that campus.

"We're not going to make a whole district around ASU,'' she said. "Where the president lives is not a community of interest.''

And Lerner said she saw a less altruistic reason for what Mehl was trying to do, saying the aim was to pack as many Democrats as possible into CD7 where Republicans have little chance of winning.

But it wasn't just in Tucson where Democrats were moved out of CD6. The final map extends an arm of CD7 — the district that runs from Yuma to Tucson and then up to Phoenix suburbs — into Cochise County to pick up the largely Democratic areas of Bisbee and Douglas.