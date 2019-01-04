Traffic is backed up Friday afternoon on the Catalina Highway as motorists attempt to get up the mountain to play in the snow. The highway up the mountain is open but officials are having to limit how many vehicles go up at a time.

 Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star

If you are planning to head up to Mount Lemmon to play in the snow, get in line.

A long line of vehicles is waiting to head up the Catalina Highway on Friday afternoon. The Catalinas have been hit with two storms in the last week that have dropped several inches of snow on the ground.

The winding road up the mountain is open to the public but because of limited parking spaces, sheriff's officials at the base have been allowing vehicles up the mountain only when other vehicles come down.

This has caused a long traffic backup on the Catalina Highway at the base of the mountain.

Another Pacific storm is expected to hit the Tucson area, bringing rain and higher elevation snow — 6-7 inches possible above 7,500 feet — to the region beginning Saturday night into Sunday evening.

You can check whether the road up to Mount Lemmon is open by calling the Pima County Sheriff's Department road hotline at 547-7510.

