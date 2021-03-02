Plant-clearings at Tucson City Council offices anger conservationists

Harold Thomas, Watershed Management’s associate director, Ryder and Emma Stahl-Wert, who has also maintained landscaping at council offices, said over the years, city crews often over-pruned trees and removed mulch and landscaping without consulting with Watershed Management that has contracts to maintain the sites.

The landscaping effort was begun in the middle 2000s at four ward offices, using city financing to the watershed group. Offices installed cisterns to catch rainwater flowing off roofs. Crews dug basins and berms to route stormwater where it could be most effectively captured.

They were maintained by volunteers known as the Monsoon Squad, supervised by Watershed Management staffers including Stahl-Wert and Ryder at various times.

Thomas said he hopes the latest incidents will be catalysts for the city to improve traditional landscaping methods.

“Traditional landscapers view these spaces as a kitchen or living room. They think it needs to be a sterile site where they blow everything out,” Thomas said. “They want a gravel, easy to clean space that you can eat your breakfast off of. That’s not how nature works.”

His group wants certified arborists to take care of the city’s investments in trees, to avoid overpruning, he said.