Plastic pink flamingos part of fundraiser for neurodegenerative disease research

Through it all, Bailey has become confident and outgoing; she enjoys playing volleyball and other activities, according to her mother, Vanessa Thomas.

“She has learned how to accept CMT and learned that making changes and adaptations in everyday life is OK. She is much more comfortable expressing when she needs help and accepting that at school and at home and to adapting to however her body is behaving that day,” said Thomas.

Participating in “flockings” over the past month has been particularly enjoyable for Bailey and the entire family, according to Thomas.

“She really enjoys going into the yards and helping set up the flamingos, then hammering them in and posing for pictures,” said Thomas.

When Rose Gonzales returned home to see the neon flamingos in her yard after a morning of shopping in February, she knew immediately what it meant.

“I started laughing and said, ‘Oh man, I have been flocked!’ ” said Gonzales, who has known the Oaxaca family for 25 years and was flocked by her son, Cristobal Candelario.

She said the colorful displays brought fun and buzz to the neighborhood and helped start conversations about CMT.