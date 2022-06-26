Please help us send kids to camp this summer

The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund raises money so children from low-income households and military families can attend summer camp at little or no cost to their families.

Since 1947, the Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 43,081 children to go to camp. We’re one of the oldest 501(c )(3) charities in Arizona and one of the most efficient, with 97 cents from every dollar going to send kids to camp.

We send local kids to weeklong YMCA, Boy Scout or Girl Scout overnight or virtual camps, and virtual and overnight Camp Tatiyee, for school-age children and older teens with special needs.

This is our 75th year of raising money to help local boys and girls do more and be more. Our goal is to raise $225,000 to send up to 700 local boys and girls to summer camp. So far, we’ve received 869 donations totaling $140,655, or just over 60% of our goal.

Your contribution qualifies for the Arizona tax credit of up to $800 for donations to qualifying charitable organizations. Our code is 20450.

Donations are welcome throughout the year. We do not share or sell our donor information.

Recent donations include:

Marilyn Abraham, $100.

Ann Abramson, in memory of Alan Pearlman, $400.

Kathryn Adis, $200.

Linza Bethea, $20.

Donald Bird, $50.

Ed and Linda Bolyard, $50.

Terry Braun, $100.

Loraine Chapman, $200.

Janine Contestable, $100.

L.M. and S.D. Cox, $220.

Richard and Joyce Cox, $50.

Roy and Karen Crain, $300.

Janet and Eric Cramer, $100.

Kay Crofoot, $100.

Donald Eager, $100.

Craig and Julie Faltin, $200.

Delma Felton, $25.

Caroline Furman, $50.

Karen Gietl, $200.

Julie B. Harding, $100.

Eric Hubbell, $100.

Mr. and Mrs. Dave Hunter, $25.

Robert and Karen Johnson, $40.

Julianna T. Kasper, $200.

Raye Kerr, $100.

Evelyn Lamb, $100.

Jerry Lapin, in memory of my wife, Anne Lapin, $100.

Jerry Lapin, in memory of Jim Nieto, $100.

Jerome Lauer, $100.

Julie Leiter, $100.

Joyce Lockhart, $10.

James Lopez, $100.

Heidi, Lukow, $100.

Duncan Macdonell, $200.

Jody Mallie, $10.

Sharon McQueen, $200.

Richard Mead, $50.

Nick and Cindy Munson, $200.

Eva Prazak, $200.

Noel and Suzanne Price, in memory of Jill Price, $100.

Mr. and Mrs. Wallace Roberts Jr., $1,000.

Johnn and Cherry Sand, $200.

Cynthia Scott, in memory of Marvin Scott, $100.

Phyllis Stewart, $200.

Steve and Jean Tencza, $50.

Linda and Luis Vasquez, $100.

Robert and Peggy Wenrick, $300.

Larry Westfall, $100.

William Wootton, $25.

Grace Young, $35.

Mark Zimmer, $25.

Three anonymous donations totaling $1,120.

More donations will be acknowledged in the coming week.

How to give year-round • Credit-card donations: azsendakidtocamp.org/donations • Send checks, payable to Sportsmen's Fund, to: Send a Kid to Camp, P.O. Box 16141, Tucson, AZ 85732-6141 • For more information: Debbie Kornmiller at 520-954-3139 or debbiekornmiller@gmail.com How to send your child to camp Camp scholarships are available from the following organizations: Boy Scouts: 520-750-0385 Girl Scouts: 520-327-2288 Lions Camp Tatiyee: 480-380-4254 YMCA Triangle Y Camp: 520-884-0987 Did you know? If you are age 70½ or older and have savings in an IRA, you may be able to give directly from your IRA and save even more on your federal and Arizona taxes. If your custodian sends a payment directly from your IRA to the Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund, you may be able to deduct it as a Qualifying Charitable Distribution on your tax return even if you claim the standard deduction. Consult your tax adviser for more information about how this applies to you. – Mikala Jansen, CPA, and Sportsmen’s Fund director

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

