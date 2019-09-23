What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: Michael Motzkin.
Nominated by: Belinda Brauer.
Why: For his work with Agape Hospice. Brauer is a volunteer coordinator at Agape Hospice and on several occasions over the years has contacted Motzkin, the owner of Pioneer Plumbing, to seek his assistance with problems that directly affect the well-being of hospice patients. Recently, Mike was alerted to a patient who resides independently and longed to keep her independence until her final days. In efforts to help this patient reach her goal, Mike was able to install a hand-held shower head in her bathroom, Brauer wrote in her nomination letter. “This patient said it was like receiving the ultimate ‘gift,’” she wrote. “A job done with great passion for helping others in our community,” Brauer wrote. He also recently completed a similar job for another hospice patient whose wife needed help giving him a shower. “I can’t help but think of the comfort this will bring her as she looks back on his final days. We have control over so little when we watch a loved one slowly die before our very eyes, but she will always know this random act of kindness was made possible, so quickly, by the man with the golden heart,” Brauer wrote. “I assure you that this is only two recent examples of the countless random acts of kindness Mike and his employees at Pioneer Plumbing have done since he began his business in 1981,” Brauer wrote.
More info and to nominate someone: Go to bensbells.org/BellingForm to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379 for more info.