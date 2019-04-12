Canyon Del Oro High School was put on lockdown Thursday afternoon after a former student reportedly brought a gun on campus, police say.
The 15-year-old former student was arrested the following day, according to a news release from Oro Valley police.
He is facing charges that include reckless display of a firearm, possession of a deadly weapon on school grounds, minor prohibited from carrying a firearm and interference or disruption of an educational facility, police say.
At 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oro Valley police officers were dispatched to the school for a student who flashed a gun on campus about an hour before the report.
Officers later learned that a Snapchat video apparently showed the student in the campus parking lot.
"No direct threat was made to the school and the suspect was not in the secure area of the school," a police news release said.
A majority of students left after the 3:25 p.m. dismissal, but some students and faculty were still on campus, the release said.
The lockdown was initiated by school administration while officers searched for the suspect.
The lockdown officially ended at 6:54 p.m. The police department had additional officers on site during operations Friday.