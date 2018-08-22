Police are currently investigating a homicide at a park in Tucson's south side.
Around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, a resident near the La Mariposa Park at 301 E. Aviation Drive, near East Ajo Way and South 6th Avenue, found a man lying on the ground at the park, according to Tucson police spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan.
The man, estimated to be in his early 30s, was unresponsive with signs of gunshot trauma. The resident called 911, Dugan said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene when police arrived. There are no suspects currently in custody and no other information has been released.
Anyone with further information should call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.
