Police don't expect trouble in Tucson during presidential inauguration

Tucson police aren’t expecting political unrest in the city during next week’s presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C., but they’re taking preventive steps just in case.

On Jan. 13, a few hours after President Trump was impeached a second time, the Tucson Police Department announced a “no tolerance” policy toward acts of harassment and intimidation.

“Although there is not currently any indication that unrest will occur locally, the Tucson Police Department is taking steps to maintain order and protect elected and government officials, as well as the community as a whole, from illegal harassment and intimidation,” the department said in a news release.

TPD is working with the FBI and state law enforcement to watch out for signs of trouble, coordinate responses and ensure enough personnel are available to deal with any problems that erupt, the news release said.

The department also is coordinating with police chiefs in other major U.S. cities “to identify early warning signs of trouble and to share best-practice strategies for dealing with conduct that unlawfully violates anyone’s constitutional rights.”