Oro Valley police have released the name of the woman who was killed earlier this week after a garbage truck driver allegedly ran a red light and hit her car, police say.
Margery Jones, 71, was killed after being struck near the intersection of East Tangerine Road and Innovation Park Drive, west of North Oracle Road, around 11:15 a.m. Monday, Oro Valley police said in a news release.
According to witnesses, the driver of the garbage truck was traveling eastbound on Tangerine when he crashed into Jones' car, which was traveling northbound on Innovation, police said.
Jones was pronounced dead on the scene. A passenger in her car was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
Witnesses said the truck driver had a red light, but the driver said he thought he had the green light, according to police.
Police said charges were pending as of Wednesday afternoon.
The garbage truck driver suffered minor injuries, police said. Police said there were no signs of impairment.