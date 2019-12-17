You are the owner of this article.
Police ID 26-year-old Tucson motorcyclist killed Monday in east-side crash
Police ID 26-year-old Tucson motorcyclist killed Monday in east-side crash

A motorcycle suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision at Grant and Wilmot roads Monday afternoon.

 Tucson Police Department

A 26-year-old man was killed in a crash Monday while riding his motorcycle on Tucson's east side, police say

At about 3:30 p.m., witnesses say Marco Antonio Sanchez was weaving in and out of traffic eastbound on East Grant Road near North Wilmot Road.

When eastbound traffic stopped for a westbound Kia Soul waiting to turn left into a business, Sanchez continued on Grant striking the car as the driver turned, according to a Tucson police news release.

Sanchez was pronounced dead at the scene, the news release said.

A DUI officer determined the Kia driver was not impaired during the crash.

The investigation is ongoing. No charges or citations have been issued as of Tuesday afternoon.

