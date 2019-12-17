Police ID 26-year-old Tucson motorcyclist killed Monday in east-side crash

A 26-year-old man was killed in a crash Monday while riding his motorcycle on Tucson's east side, police say

At about 3:30 p.m., witnesses say Marco Antonio Sanchez was weaving in and out of traffic eastbound on East Grant Road near North Wilmot Road.

When eastbound traffic stopped for a westbound Kia Soul waiting to turn left into a business, Sanchez continued on Grant striking the car as the driver turned, according to a Tucson police news release.

Sanchez was pronounced dead at the scene, the news release said.

A DUI officer determined the Kia driver was not impaired during the crash.

The investigation is ongoing. No charges or citations have been issued as of Tuesday afternoon.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.