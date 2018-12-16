Tucson police detectives identified the man killed in a two-vehicle crash on the city's east side Friday night, officials said.
At 6:20 p.m., Geoffrey Hayward, 55, was attempting a left turn when his 2000 Acura TL pulled in front of a Nissan Xterra southbound on Rita Road. The road is between Interstate 10 and Old Vail Road.
The driver of the Nissan was unable to stop before hitting Hayward's car.
Tucson paramedics took Hayward to Banner-University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Detectives determined Hayward was exiting a business parking lot on the west side of Rita Road when the SUV crashed into the driver's side of his car.
Hayward was the only one injured in the crash, police said.
Neither speed nor impairments appear to be factors in the fatal crash, the news release said.