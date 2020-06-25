Police ID man killed in crash on Tucson's southeast side

A man was killed in a crash on Tucson’s southeast side last week, officials say.
Johnathan Glenn Andrews, 32, died from his injuries sustained in the June 19 crash.
Just before 7 p.m., police officers were dispatched to the area of South Kolb and East Irvington roads.
According to interviews conducted by officers and detectives, a 2001 Toyota Sequoia SUV was northbound on Kolb when it crashed into the rear of a 2016 Nissan Versa. The Nissan was stopped at the traffic light, according to a press release from Tucson police.
This created a chain reaction and the Nissan then crashed into the car in front of it — a 1997 Cadillac. The Cadillac then crashed into a 2019 Volkswagen SUV, police said.
Two of the drivers were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. On June 21, police said detectives were notified that the Nissan’s driver, Glenn Andrews, had died.
Interviews and roadway evidence determined that speed appears to be a factor in the crash, police said.
According to police, a DUI officer determined that the drivers of the Nissan, Cadillac and Volkswagen were not impaired at the time of the crash.
“Any impairment on behalf of the driver of the Toyota will be determined through medical records,” police said. The driver of the Toyota was the other person taken to the hospital.
The investigation is ongoing and no charges or citations have been issued.
