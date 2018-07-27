Tucson police detectives identified the man shot and killed early Friday during a gunfight in the parking lot of a hookah lounge in midtown.
The shooting occurred about 2:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Casablanca Hookah Lounge, 4627 E. Speedway, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson police spokesman.
Avrum Diaz, 29, was on the ground with several people trying to help him in the parking lot when officers arrived.
Officers began to render aid to Diaz, but he died a short time later, Dugan said.
Detectives determined Diaz was with friends getting ready to enter the lounge when they were involved in an altercation with an unknown group.
Diaz was struck multiple times as he exchanged gunfire with at least two other people, police said.
It is unknown if anyone else was injured in the altercation, which appears to be gang-related, police said.
Police are searching for the suspects, who drove off immediately after the shooting, a police news release said.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with further information is asked to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.