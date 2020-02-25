Police ID motorcyclist killed in east Tucson crash

Officials released the name of a motorcyclist who died in a crash on Tucson’s east side Monday.

Nicholas Vincent Lipari, 29, died after his motorcycle collided with a Honda Civic on South Wilmot Road just south of East Broadway, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release.

Around 11 a.m., Lipari was southbound on Wilmot Road when a northbound 2012 Honda Civic took a left turn into Park Place Drive and Lipari struck the passenger side of the Civic, police said.

The driver of the Civic stopped and cooperated with the investigation. A DUI officer determined the driver was not impaired, police said.

Witnesses told police Lipari was weaving through traffic at high speed.

The investigation is on-going and no citations have been issued in connection with the crash, police said.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

