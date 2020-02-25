You are the owner of this article.
Police ID motorcyclist killed in east Tucson crash
Police ID motorcyclist killed in east Tucson crash

Fatal motorcycle crash

The Tucson Police Department investigates the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash that also involve two cars at the eastern entrance to Park Place Mall on E. Park Place Drive on February 24, 2020.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

Officials released the name of a motorcyclist who died in a crash on Tucson’s east side Monday.

Nicholas Vincent Lipari, 29, died after his motorcycle collided with a Honda Civic on South Wilmot Road just south of East Broadway, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release.

Around 11 a.m., Lipari was southbound on Wilmot Road when a northbound 2012 Honda Civic took a left turn into Park Place Drive and Lipari struck the passenger side of the Civic, police said.

The driver of the Civic stopped and cooperated with the investigation. A DUI officer determined the driver was not impaired, police said.

Witnesses told police Lipari was weaving through traffic at high speed.

The investigation is on-going and no citations have been issued in connection with the crash, police said.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

