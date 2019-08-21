Motorcycle crash

The Tucson Police Department is investigating a serious injury crash at the intersection of Golf Links Road and Kolb Road. 

 Tucson Police Department

Tucson police have released the name of the motorcyclist killed in a crash Tuesday on the east side.

Christopher M. Wright, 34, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he died shortly after, police said.

According to interviews by officers and detectives, shortly before 6 p.m., a Buick SUV was westbound on East Golf Links Road, waiting to turn south on South Kolb Road. The traffic light was green for east and westbound traffic, according to a news release from Tucson police.

Wright was on a 2008 Yamaha motorcycle, heading eastbound on Golf Links in the curb lane. The Buick turned left, in front of the motorcycle, and the two crashed. Wright was wearing a helmet, police said. 

The driver of the Buick stopped and cooperated with the investigation, police said. It was determined that the driver was not impaired at the time of the crash. 

Speeding does not appear to be a factor, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges or citations have been made.

