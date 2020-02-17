Police ID pedestrian killed Sunday on Tucson's south side

A pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car on Sunday morning has been identified, police say.

Isaiah Suazo, 21, died shortly after being taken to the hospital.

About 1 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of West Drexel Road, near South 12th Avenue, for a crash involving a pedestrian.

Detectives learned that Suazo was crossing southbound on Drexel Road with a group of friends. They were not in a crosswalk, according to a news release from Tucson police.

“As the group entered the roadway, a westbound vehicle stopped to allow them to cross,” the news release said. A second westbound car was in the same lane and "swerved into the universal left turn lane to avoid rear-ending the stopped vehicle."

The driver of the second car tried to stop for the group, but hit Suazo, police said.

The driver stopped and cooperated with the investigation. A Tucson police DUI officer determined that the driver was impaired.