Police ID pedestrian killed Sunday on Tucson's south side

A pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car on Sunday morning has been identified, police say.
Isaiah Suazo, 21, died shortly after being taken to the hospital.
About 1 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of West Drexel Road, near South 12th Avenue, for a crash involving a pedestrian.
Detectives learned that Suazo was crossing southbound on Drexel Road with a group of friends. They were not in a crosswalk, according to a news release from Tucson police.
“As the group entered the roadway, a westbound vehicle stopped to allow them to cross,” the news release said. A second westbound car was in the same lane and "swerved into the universal left turn lane to avoid rear-ending the stopped vehicle."
The driver of the second car tried to stop for the group, but hit Suazo, police said.
The driver stopped and cooperated with the investigation. A Tucson police DUI officer determined that the driver was impaired.
A sample of the driver’s blood was drawn “to determine his level of impairment,” though results are unknown currently. A search warrant was also obtained, police said.
“Evidence at the scene indicated Mr. Suazo was also impaired as he was crossing the roadway,” the release said.
No charges or citations have been issued. Charges are pending lab results and the completion of the investigation, police said.
