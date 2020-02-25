You are the owner of this article.
Police ID woman killed in crash on Tucson's south side
Fatal vehicle collision

Tucson Police officers investigate a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of S. County Club Rd. and W. Valencia Rd. on February 24, 2020. One woman died in the collision.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Officials released the name of a woman killed in a crash on Tucson's south side on Monday.

Tiffany Duarte, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on East Valencia Road and South Country Club Road, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release.

Two people were taken to the University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, according to Tucson police spokesman Officer Ray Smith.

Around 1 p.m., Duarte was driving a Jeep Patriot westbound on Valencia Road and, while making a left turn southbound onto Country Club Road, she collided with an eastbound Volkswagen Jetta, police said.

The driver of the Jetta stopped and cooperated with the investigation. A DUI officer said the driver was not impaired. Police say speed was not a factor in the crash.

The investigation is on-going and no citations have been issued in connection with the crash, police said.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

