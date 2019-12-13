Tucson police have identified the woman killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday while passing an east-side intersection.
At about 7 p.m., Deborah L. Wildfang, 62, was driving a Kia Optima in the center lane of North Huntington Park Drive to cross East Speedway Boulevard when an eastbound Toyota Rav4 SUV struck her.
Wildfang was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at a hospital, police said.
Witnesses told police that the man in the SUV was speeding, weaving in and out of traffic with no headlights on before the crash, a police news release said.
The man was treated for serious injuries at a hospital. DUI officers determined he was not impaired during the crash, police said.
No charges or citations have been issued as of Friday night. The investigation is ongoing.