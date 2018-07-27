A man was killed in a vehicle collision near East Grant Road and North Palo Verde Boulevard yesterday evening, officials say.
When officers arrived on scene around 8:30 p.m., they were able to locate two vehicles. One of the vehicles had rolled over, pinning the driver underneath, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release.
Officers and firefighters were able to move the vehicle and pull the driver out. He was taken to a hospital, but died from his injuries, the release shows. He has been identified as Eddie Kim, 70.
Kim was the only person in the car. There were five people in the other car, including four children. No one from the other car was injured, the release says.
Detectives determined that Kim was driving west on Grant. Kim was passing through the intersection at Palo Verde, while the driver of the other vehicle was driving north. According to the release, the driver of the other vehicle failed to yield, striking Kim's car.
The crash caused Kim's car to roll over. Kim was partially ejected, leading him to be pinned underneath the car. Police do not believe Kim was wearing a seat belt, the release says.
Speed does not seem to be a factor in the crash. There were also no signs of impairment, the release shows.
The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been made. Anyone with further information should call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.