Train crash

A westbound Union Pacific train is stopped North of Avra Valley Road after colliding with a vehicle on Oct. 4, 2019. Two people reported dead.

 Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star

Police have released the names of the two men who were killed when their truck was struck by a train near Interstate 10 and Avra Valley Road Friday morning. 

Around 11:09 a.m., Salvador Bustamante, 54, and Alonzo Abeyta, 26, were driving in a truck registered to a subcontracting company working in the area, according to Sgt. Jeff Pridgett, a Marana police spokesman.

Police say Bustamante, who was driving the truck, failed to stop for a stop sign located at the private railroad crossing. 

Both Bustamante and Abeyta were found dead at the scene.

No one aboard the Union Pacific train was injured in the collision, according to Tim McMahan, a UP spokesman.

  

