Police investigate fatal crash involving motorcycle on Tucson's east side

Tucson police responded to a fatal crash Tuesday afternoon, on East Speedway near North Craycroft Road. 

A fatal crash involving a motorcycle closed East Speedway near North Craycroft Road Tuesday afternoon. 

Tucson police responded to the crash around 7 p.m. Tuesday. Speedway was blocked off between North Jefferson Avenue and North McKinley Avenue. 

A vehicle was upside down on the scene as officers investigated. 

No other information was available. 

This story will be updated. 

