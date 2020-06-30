Police investigate fatal crash involving motorcycle on Tucson's east side

A fatal crash involving a motorcycle closed East Speedway near North Craycroft Road Tuesday afternoon.
Tucson police responded to the crash around 7 p.m. Tuesday. Speedway was blocked off between North Jefferson Avenue and North McKinley Avenue.
A vehicle was upside down on the scene as officers investigated.
No other information was available.
This story will be updated.
Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports
