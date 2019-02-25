The Tucson Police Department is investigating an officer involved shooting near East Grant Road and North Country Club Road, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan.
TPD received several calls on Sunday at about 2:20 p.m. that a man with a gun was in the road, approaching vehicles, Dugan said. By the time officers arrived, the man was no longer there.
At about 3 p.m., officers received calls that a man with a gun was in the 2100 block of North Northway Avenue, which is less than a half-mile from the first incident. Dugan said the man was reportedly outside a residence, on the property.
Upon arrival, officers saw a man with a gun in the road, Dugan said. The man allegedly didn’t respond to officers' commands, and one officer discharged his gun and hit the suspect. The man, who is in his 70s, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Dugan said.
No officers were injured in the incident. This is an ongoing investigation. No further information has been released.
Anyone with information can call 88-CRIME. Anonymous tips are accepted.