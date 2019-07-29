lights and sirens
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

An elderly man was found with apparent self-inflicted injuries at a home on Tucson's north side Monday afternoon, police say.

Tucson police officers were called by a medical facility to check welfare shortly before noon at the home in the East Blacklidge Drive and North Winstel Boulevard, near East Fort Lowell Road and North Alvernon Way.

When officers were unable to contact the man inside the home, they went to the backyard where they found him injured. He remains in critical condition as of Monday evening, said Officer Ray Smith, a Tucson police spokesman.

Officers then found an elderly woman dead inside the home. There were no obvious signs of foul play, Smith said.

The two were living together for years, but the exact relationship between them has not been released.

This is an ongoing incident. This story will be updated.

  

