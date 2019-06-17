Tucson police are investigating a fatal shooting on Tucson's east side Monday night, near 5210 E. Williams Circle. 

 Stephanie Casanova/Arizona Daily Star

Tucson police are on scene investigating a fatal shooting on Tucson's east side Monday night. 

The shooting happened near 5210 East Williams Circle, near East Broadway Boulevard and South Craycroft Road, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson Police Department spokesperson. 

No other information was available at this time.

Tucson police are also investigating a homicide that occurred around 9 p.m. Monday night near North 1st Avenue and East Fort Lowell Road

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated. 

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Reporter

Stephanie is a Tucson native and graduated from the University of Arizona in 2014. She worked for newspapers in Rapid City, South Dakota; Manhattan, Kansas; and Lake Havasu City before moving back to Tucson.