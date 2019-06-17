Tucson police are on scene investigating a fatal shooting on Tucson's east side Monday night.
The shooting happened near 5210 East Williams Circle, near East Broadway Boulevard and South Craycroft Road, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson Police Department spokesperson.
No other information was available at this time.
Tucson police are also investigating a homicide that occurred around 9 p.m. Monday night near North 1st Avenue and East Fort Lowell Road.
This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.