Authorities are investigating how a man died after he was seen bleeding in a midtown street and allegedly throwing rocks at cars Thursday evening.
Shortly after 5 p.m., employees at a Dunkin Donuts on 22nd Street and Craycroft Road, reported a man was at the front door bleeding and screaming someone was chasing him.
They locked the doors and immediately called 911, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson Police Department spokesman.
Passersby called police reporting the bleeding man was in the road and allegedly throwing rocks at cars.
An off-duty Tucson police officer drove past the man and turned around to respond. While the officer made his way back, an off-duty Pima County Sheriff’s deputy, still in uniform, pulled over to address the man.
The pair were addressing the man when Tucson Fire crews reported to the Sienna Ridge Apartments, 5353 E. 22nd St., and stopped to take the man to a hospital.
The man died shortly after arriving, Dugan said. He added the man was in his 50s.
Detectives determined the man had been calling 911 from the apartments throughout the day to report people on an apartment balcony.
Tucson fire crews responded to the man's 911 call to report a fire, which Dugan said did not occur. Detectives found a broken window that witnesses said was caused by the man.
The investigation is ongoing. The westbound 22nd Street from Rosemont to Craycroft has reopened.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.