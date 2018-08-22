Police are currently investigating a homicide at a small neighborhood park on Tucson's south side. 

A resident near the La Mariposa Park, 301 E. Aviation Drive, near East Ajo Way and South 6th Avenue, found a man lying on the ground about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson police spokesman.

The man, estimated to be in his early 30s, was unresponsive and appeared to have been shot. The resident called 911, Dugan said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Information about a motive or suspects has not been released. 

Anyone with further information should call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line. 

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott