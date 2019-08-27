Sierra Vista police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left a Cochise County Sheriff's deputy injured Monday night, officials say.
Around 8 p.m., Deputy Troy Haymore was driving his Chevy Tahoe patrol vehicle northbound on State Route 90, near mile marker 319, when the crash occurred with a 2003 Toyota Corolla.
The patrol vehicle rolled over before coming to a rest off the highway. Haymore was treated for minor injuries and released from a hospital.
Witnesses reported Haymore's vehicle had its emergency lights and sirens engaged before veering to the other lane and crashing into the Corolla, according to Sierra Vista police.
The 74-year-old man driving the Corolla did not report any injuries, police said.
No citations have been issues as of Tuesday afternoon. The investigation is ongoing.