Sierra Vista police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left a Cochise County Sheriff's deputy injured Monday night, officials say.

Around 8 p.m., Deputy Troy Haymore was driving his Chevy Tahoe patrol vehicle northbound on State Route 90, near mile marker 319, when the crash occurred with a 2003 Toyota Corolla.

The patrol vehicle rolled over before coming to a rest off the highway. Haymore was treated for minor injuries and released from a hospital.

Witnesses reported Haymore's vehicle had its emergency lights and sirens engaged before veering to the other lane and crashing into the Corolla, according to Sierra Vista police.

The 74-year-old man driving the Corolla did not report any injuries, police said.

No citations have been issues as of Tuesday afternoon. The investigation is ongoing.

Reporter

Shaq is a public safety reporter and the Road Runner columnist, keeping readers up to date on transportation news. In 2017, he started as an apprentice and later worked part-time until graduating from the UA and being offered a full-time position in 2018.