Police: Kids linked to Tucson fire, shootings are OK

"Police, fire and EMS personnel can take nothing for granted in today's environment," Magnus said. "Situations can devolve rapidly and too many people are dangerously unpredictable & intent on doing serious harm. I appreciate all our first responders for taking the risks that come w/their jobs."

"Earlier today, two of our Tucson EMTs were shot by a gunman as they were posted on an emergency call. At this point, one of them is in ICU with very critical injuries and another is awaiting surgery, with non-life-threatening but serious injuries. Officers, firefighters and civilians were also shot and we understand there are serious injuries and possibly casualties," the post said. "We are still getting details about this terrible situation, and at this point we would like to keep our team members’ names private so their families can tend to them. We will share information soon. Please pray with us, for all involved and for our team members who are fighting to recover from this senseless act."