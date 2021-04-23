Police locate truck suspected in hit-and-run that critically injured 2-year-old

Police have located a pickup truck suspected of critically injuring a 2-year-old girl in an April 16 hit-and-run crash on Tucson's south side.

Now they're focused on proving who was behind the wheel.

An off-duty law enforcement officer spotted the grayish Ford F-150 driving along Interstate 10 near Irvington Road around noon on Friday, April 23 — one week after the child was struck in a crosswalk at West Irvington Road near South Ninth Avenue, said Officer Frank Magos, a Tucson Police Department spokesman.

The off-duty officer reported the sighting to Arizona state troopers, who pulled the vehicle over for inspection. TPD traffic detectives confirmed it was the same truck seen leaving the scene of the accident around 6:30 p.m. Magos said.

The child, who has not been identified, was being pushed in a stroller by a family member while her mother, who is six months pregnant, was walking alongside, police said.

The mother received minor injuries. The daughter was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but her current condition was not available.

Neither has been publicly identified by police.