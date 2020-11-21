 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Man 'brandished' gun before being fatally shot by Oro Valley officer

Police: Man 'brandished' gun before being fatally shot by Oro Valley officer

Crime scene tape
Getty Images

A man was shot and killed by an Oro Valley police officer after allegedly pointing a gun at the them during a welfare check Saturday, police say. 

During the attempted check at a home in the 10000 block of North Poinsettia Drive, the man approached officers brandishing a gun as they tried to speak with him, a police news release said.

The man was declared dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Detectives later found the gun allegedly used in the incident as well as other firearms and ammunition in the home, police said.

An eight-year veteran of the department was involved in the shooting. Their name has not been released. 

They have been "placed on administrative leave in accordance with department policy," police said. 

The Pima County Attorney's Office will ensure there is a complete investigation, according to the department.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Alexander M. Sanov, 1998–2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News