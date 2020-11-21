Police: Man 'brandished' gun before being fatally shot by Oro Valley officer

A man was shot and killed by an Oro Valley police officer after allegedly pointing a gun at the them during a welfare check Saturday, police say.

During the attempted check at a home in the 10000 block of North Poinsettia Drive, the man approached officers brandishing a gun as they tried to speak with him, a police news release said.

The man was declared dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Detectives later found the gun allegedly used in the incident as well as other firearms and ammunition in the home, police said.

An eight-year veteran of the department was involved in the shooting. Their name has not been released.

They have been "placed on administrative leave in accordance with department policy," police said.

The Pima County Attorney's Office will ensure there is a complete investigation, according to the department.

