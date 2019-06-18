Authorities say a man died during a gunfight at a business near E. Broadway Boulevard and S. Craycroft Road Monday night.
About 6 p.m. a man in his 20s walked into a building that houses multiple businesses at 5210 E. Williams Circle looking for his ex-girlfriend, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson Police Department spokesperson.
There had been a domestic violence incident a few days ago between the man and his ex-girlfriend, Dugan said.
The ex-girlfriend’s coworkers, who knew of the recent incident, saw the man in the lobby and told security. Two armed security guards approached the man in the lobby and got in a fight with him. During the fight, gunfire was exchanged, Dugan said.
The man shot one security guard’s boot but did not injure the guard. One of the security guards struck the man and killed him, Dugan said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The girlfriend was not injured,” Dugan said. “She was not there when the gunfire took place here.”
Police already had probable cause to arrest the man before Monday’s incident, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping, Dugan said.