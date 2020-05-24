Police: Man dies in fatal ATV crash on Tucson's south side

A 23-year-old man died Sunday morning after he was thrown off his all-terrain vehicle which crashed into parked car, police say.

Around 4:30 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of West Calle Aragon, near West Valencia Road and South 12th Avenue, for reports of a serious-injury ATV crash, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release.

Jesus H. Lamadrid was apparently speeding in his 2008 Zuzuki Quadsport when he lost control of the ATV and was thrown into the road. The ATV then struck a parked car and a wooden fence of a home.

Lamadrid was not wearing a helmet. The Tucson Fire Department was transporting him to a hospital but he died before arriving, police said.

Lamadrid's friends told police he had just left a party in the 700 block of Aragon Street where he had been drinking, police said. When he did not return, his friends went looking for him and found him in the roadway, they told police.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

