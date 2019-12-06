A man driving a vehicle with two children inside was shot in west side Tucson Friday evening, police said.
Police responded to a call of an adult male with gunshot trauma at 431 North Grande Avenue around 6:45 p.m. according to Tucson police spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan.
Officers at the scene found a man next to his vehicle with gunshot wounds. Tucson Fire Department rushed the man to a nearby hospital with critical wounds.
An infant and a toddler were also found inside the damaged vehicle. The children were uninjured, Dugan said.
Police said the man was shot at the southwest corner of West Congress Street and South Grande Avenue by a food stand near a liquor store. The man then drove northbound on Grande Avenue, knocking over some mail boxes, before coming to a stop at an apartment complex.
Detectives are currently investigating the scene.
People with any information regarding the shooting are asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.