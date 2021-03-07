Police: Pedestrian dies after being struck by SUV on Tucson's south side

A man died after being struck by an SUV Friday night on Tucson's south side, officials said.

Just before 9 p.m., officers responded to the area of West Valencia Road and South Commerce Court, just west of Interstate 19, for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release Sunday.

Officers found Santos Fidel Thomas, 43, in the roadway. Thomas was transported to Banner University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Thomas was trying to cross Valencia Road when he was hit by a black 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe going east, police said. Officers determined the driver was not impaired at the time of the crash.

Police said Thomas was not in a crosswalk and was not wearing reflective clothing, and believe he was crossing the street mid-block.

Police continue to investigate.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

