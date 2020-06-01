Police release names of 19 arrested during Tucson protests

Nearly 20 people were arrested over the weekend after anti-racism protests turned violent in Tucson, authorities said.

The most serious charges were against a 20-year-old man, Miguel Fragozo, who is facing charges of two counts of aggravated assault on a pair of police officers, Tucson Police said Monday.

The department would not release the names of the two injured officers nor describe the nature of their wounds, except to say they were not taken to hospital.

Protests sprang up in Tucson and in dozens of cities across the country after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died during an arrest last week in Minneapolis. Tucson’s protests were mostly peaceful, but there were late-night confrontations between police and some demonstrators. Police said some protesters threw rocks, bottles and other objects at officers, vandalized buildings and started fires.

Other serious charges include against a 20-year-old man, Aariq Jon-William Quick, who is facing charges of weapons misconduct; and Michael Dozier, 30, who is facing an assault charge.