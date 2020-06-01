Police release names of 19 arrested during Tucson protests

Nearly 20 people were arrested over the weekend after anti-racism protests turned violent in Tucson, authorities said.
The most serious charges were against a 20-year-old man, Miguel Fragozo, who is facing charges of two counts of aggravated assault on a pair of police officers, Tucson Police said Monday.
The department would not release the names of the two injured officers nor describe the nature of their wounds, except to say they were not taken to hospital.
Protests sprang up in Tucson and in dozens of cities across the country after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died during an arrest last week in Minneapolis. Tucson’s protests were mostly peaceful, but there were late-night confrontations between police and some demonstrators. Police said some protesters threw rocks, bottles and other objects at officers, vandalized buildings and started fires.
Other serious charges include against a 20-year-old man, Aariq Jon-William Quick, who is facing charges of weapons misconduct; and Michael Dozier, 30, who is facing an assault charge.
Most of the alleged offenders were arrested on lesser charges including disorderly conduct, unlawful assembly and refusal to follow police orders. TPD released a list of 19 suspects and associated charges Monday in response to a request from the Arizona Daily Star.
The racial breakdown of the suspects was not immediately available, but only three of the arrestees appear to be African-American in suspect photos provided by police. It also was not immediately clear whether those arrested are residents of Tucson or whether any have ties to outside organizations.
“We are running background (checks) on potential links to outsider groups,” said Officer Ray Smith, a police spokesman.
Smith said officers made four arrests mainly downtown Friday night. On Saturday, nine were arrested mainly on North Fourth Avenue near downtown, and another six were arrested Sunday. Those arrested Sunday night were facing misdemeanor charges of violating an 8 p.m. curfew order put in place by Gov. Doug Ducey.
Others arrested over the weekend, and the charges they are facing, were:
- Carlos Alcatraz, 24, obstructing a public roadway.
- Aspen Lind, 31, obstructing a public roadway.
- Megan Shui-Qing Tsong, 23, obstructing a public roadway.
- Kervens Paul Bosma, 24, outstanding misdemeanor warrant.
- Raymundo James Daily, 28, disorderly conduct.
- Brandon Christopher David, 35, disorderly conduct.
- Rosemary Echevarria, 23, disorderly conduct.
- Piotr Kristofer Musial, 27, unlawful assembly, marijuana possession.
- Zachary Amico Shellouff, 28, unlawful assembly.
- Logan Joseph Teeters, 28, disorderly conduct and marijuana possession.
- Madeline Rose Guyott, 24, failure to obey a lawful order.
- Alexander Campbell Heath, 22, failure to obey a lawful order.
- Jarred Klidy, 36, unlawful operation of an unmanned aircraft.
- Mindy Lynn Ramos, 36, failure to obey a lawful order.
- Renee V. Sarrppo, 19, failure to obey a lawful order.
- Melissa Elena Skan, 26, failure to obey a lawful order
