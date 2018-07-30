A fight with her boyfriend left a Sahuarita woman injured and both arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence, police said Monday.
Lt. Sam Almodova of Sahuarita Police gave the following account in a news release:
Town police were called to an address in the 0-100 block of West Paseo Celestial shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday, July 29.
There, Amy Schreiner, 42, told officers that her boyfriend, Michael Dixon, 43, had assaulted her. Schreiner had injuries and was taken to a hospital; Dixon had left the home prior to the officers' arrival.
About an hour later, Dixon called police dispatchers to report that his vehicle had been shot at during the incident.
Police and Pima County sheriff's deputies made contact with Dixon at a friend's house, and detained him. They found apparent bullet holes on the driver’s side of his pickup truck.
Detectives say Schreiner shot at Dixon's truck as he drove away from her home. She faces a charge of felony domestic violence aggravated assault involving a firearm. Dixon faces charges of felony domestic violence aggravated assault and of misdemeanor domestic violence criminal trespass.
Detectives served a search warrant on the Schreiner home and reported finding narcotics and drug paraphernalia. Amy Schreiner's son, Jacob Schreiner, 19, was arrested on suspicion of narcotics and weapons violations.
All three suspects were booked into jail.
No information was released about Amy Schreiner's injuries.